Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 85,330 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Uniti Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNIT shares. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Uniti Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

