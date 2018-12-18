Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DATA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,468,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 56,259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DATA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

Shares of DATA stock opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $805,143.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,684,271.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $76,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,746.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,248 shares of company stock worth $140,585,870 in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

