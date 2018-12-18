Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 368,556 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $29,328.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,878 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. National Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.39. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 368,556 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-368556-shares-of-mitek-systems-inc-mitk.html.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.