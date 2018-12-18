Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.16

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 2885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $707.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.4207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director David Lumpkins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $91,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,852.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela A. Minas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,440.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,827 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 373.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

