Wi Coin (WIC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded up 59.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Wi Coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wi Coin has traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar. Wi Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $49.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.13 or 0.10870420 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00031894 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wi Coin Profile

Wi Coin (CRYPTO:WIC) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto.

Buying and Selling Wi Coin

Wi Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wi Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

