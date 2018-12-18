Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.37. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $82,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,317.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $119,585 over the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

