Windstream (WIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.47

Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 31935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

WIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Windstream from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Windstream by 205.8% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Windstream in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Windstream in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windstream by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 115,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Windstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 295,130 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIN)

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

