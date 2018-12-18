Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.55.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 741.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after acquiring an additional 842,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

