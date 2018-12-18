Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 29,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,894. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

