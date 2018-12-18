Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on The Medicines (MDCO)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Cowen set a $46.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ MDCO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The company had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Medicines will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 819,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $16,592,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,291.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $992,419.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 144.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 8.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

