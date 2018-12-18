Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 45,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,719,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.78.

Shares of ABMD opened at $298.77 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.01 and a 52 week high of $459.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

