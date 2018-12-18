Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Trims Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,565 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 4.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 21.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the third quarter worth about $243,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Celgene by 22.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 113,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celgene by 19.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. Equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-trims-position-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.