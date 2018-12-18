Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,626 Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

