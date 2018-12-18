Worthington Industries (WOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.10 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 390,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $49.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,557,000 after acquiring an additional 267,797 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,118,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

