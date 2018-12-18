X-Cash Trading 17.4% Higher This Week (XCASH)

X-Cash (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. X-Cash has a market cap of $252,305.00 and $5,097.00 worth of X-Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, X-Cash has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Webchain (WEB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000215 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About X-Cash

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-Cash’s total supply is 58,775,843,576 coins and its circulating supply is 21,775,843,576 coins. The Reddit community for X-Cash is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-Cash’s official website is x-cash.org. X-Cash’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-Cash Coin Trading

X-Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

