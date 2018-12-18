XEL (XEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,834.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One XEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $7,834.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XEL has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015861 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007146 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

