XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,401,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,869,000 after purchasing an additional 570,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XPO Logistics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,571,000 after purchasing an additional 508,479 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,161,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after purchasing an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 40.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.49.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

