Yacoin (YAC) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Yacoin (CURRENCY:YAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Yacoin has a market cap of $148,650.00 and $0.00 worth of Yacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yacoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00810291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00022510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00015871 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Yacoin Profile

Yacoin (CRYPTO:YAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. Yacoin’s total supply is 121,719,152 coins. The Reddit community for Yacoin is /r/yacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Yacoin is www.yacoin.org. Yacoin’s official Twitter account is @YACCoin.

Yacoin Coin Trading

Yacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

