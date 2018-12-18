YPF (YPF) Shares Down 2.6%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 35,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 632,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF SA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in YPF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in YPF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in YPF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in YPF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

