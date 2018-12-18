Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. BorgWarner also reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $10.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $11.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. 143,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

