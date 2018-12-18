Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will post $16.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.13 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $77.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $80.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.84 million to $79.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.63). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

BBDC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 8,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,705. The company has a current ratio of 224.44, a quick ratio of 224.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $492.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

