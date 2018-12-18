Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirkland’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Kirkland’s reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirkland’s will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirkland’s.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIRK shares. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 991,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 38.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $9.62 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

