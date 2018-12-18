Zacks: Analysts Expect Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) to report sales of $870,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Organovo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Organovo posted sales of $1.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Organovo will report full-year sales of $3.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $3.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.60 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Organovo.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Organovo had a negative net margin of 732.47% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,733. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organovo (ONVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.