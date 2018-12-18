Zacks: Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Argus increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 25,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,391,806.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,510. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. 3,184,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

