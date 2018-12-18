Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $81.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 87 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 10,000 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,326,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the third quarter worth $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the third quarter worth $273,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $63.84 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.41.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.