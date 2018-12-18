Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Ashish Masih acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,176.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,711,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239,012 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,035,000 after acquiring an additional 241,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 294,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,751,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 294,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,798,000 after acquiring an additional 74,285 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.