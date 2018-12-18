Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Inc (THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $269.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. Gentherm posted sales of $257.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $258.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 8,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $390,405.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,889.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $1,437,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of THRM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. 274,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,736. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.