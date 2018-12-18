Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 139,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBCP stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

