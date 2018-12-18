Zacks: Brokerages Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to post $77.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $58.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $246.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $248.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $344.90 million, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $363.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

SBOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 12,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $344,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,086 shares of company stock worth $51,937 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. 1,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,670. The company has a market cap of $255.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.