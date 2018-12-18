Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Global Management (APO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager globally. The Company operates in three business segments: private equity, capital markets and real estate. It raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension and endowment funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo Management, L.P. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of APO stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 102,193 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,412.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,291,817 shares of company stock worth $64,966,199 over the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 482.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,214.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

