Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

