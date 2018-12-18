Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Thermo Fisher has successfully outperformed its industry. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography in the last reported quarter. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat.”

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.55.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $228.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $189.09 and a 1 year high of $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total transaction of $2,293,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,127 shares of company stock valued at $39,038,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

