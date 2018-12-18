Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Continental (UAL) to Hold

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “United Continental is benefiting from strong demand for air travel. In the first nine months of 2018, passenger revenues — which account for bulk of the top line — increased 8.8% owing to the upbeat demand. Solid passenger revenues should boost top-line growth in the fourth quarter as well. Meanwhile, load factor improved consistently for seven consecutive months on robust traffic growth. The carrier's efforts to modernize its fleet are an added positive. It is constantly adding more efficient planes to its fleet and removing outdated ones. Backed by these tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, fuel costs are likely to hurt its fourth-quarter results despite the current downward trend. High fuel costs apart, expenses on the labor front are likely to weigh on the bottom line. The company's high debt levels are also concerning.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on United Continental from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Continental in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Continental from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Continental from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

NYSE:UAL traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $87.92. 236,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,835. United Continental has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.92 per share, with a total value of $2,323,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,534.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in United Continental by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,375,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in United Continental by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,292 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in United Continental by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,223,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in United Continental by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,475,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

