Zacks: PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF) Given $5.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PPDAI Group an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PPDAI Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

PPDF opened at $4.01 on Friday. PPDAI Group has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $8.68.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($1.00). PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPDAI Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPDF. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PPDAI Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,715,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,148 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPDAI Group by 924.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

