ZenGold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $188.00 (ZENGOLD)

ZenGold (CURRENCY:ZENGOLD) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One ZenGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZenGold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of ZenGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZenGold has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.02182181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00144230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00183369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028253 BTC.

About ZenGold

The official website for ZenGold is www.zengold.org. The Reddit community for ZenGold is /r/zengold. ZenGold’s official Twitter account is @ZenGold1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZenGold Token Trading

ZenGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZenGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZenGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZenGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

