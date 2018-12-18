ZoZoCoin (ZZC) Price Hits $0.0148

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ZoZoCoin has a total market cap of $28,880.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.02275180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00146480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00187215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026605 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026686 BTC.

About ZoZoCoin

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZoZoCoin is www.zozocoins.com.

Buying and Selling ZoZoCoin

ZoZoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoZoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZoZoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

