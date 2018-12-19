-$0.07 EPS Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 253,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,009. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $283.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, Director Joel Mccomb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 296.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 96,851 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 329.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 386.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

