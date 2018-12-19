$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Corp (FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

FNB stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,068.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $72,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 262,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,313.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $257,895. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $124,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.