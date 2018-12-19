$0.33 EPS Expected for Sabre Corp (SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Sabre reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,094.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,932 shares in the company, valued at $775,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $227,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,013 shares in the company, valued at $443,188.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,137 shares of company stock worth $2,596,288 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sabre by 56.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,170,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 424,431 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its position in Sabre by 100.2% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sabre by 64.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Sabre by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 132,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sabre has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

