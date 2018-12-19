1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $811.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,884,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,234 shares of company stock worth $1,566,413. 64.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.