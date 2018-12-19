$1.93 EPS Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.99. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 355.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

