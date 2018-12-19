10,612 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $489,933. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of POWI opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “10,612 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/10612-shares-in-power-integrations-inc-powi-acquired-by-mutual-advisors-llc.html.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.