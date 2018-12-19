1,091 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $153.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

