1,824,981 Shares in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,824,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Brookfield Property Reit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Brian Kingston acquired 25,000 shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

