1st Source (SRCE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 1st Source has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

SRCE stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,005,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 713,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 608,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,508,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

