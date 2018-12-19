1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (FPA) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (BMV:FPA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of FPA stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

