1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $38.44.
