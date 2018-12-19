1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 186.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

TDIV stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $38.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

