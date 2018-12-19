1st Tr SMALL Ca/COM (FYX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

1st Tr SMALL Ca/COM (BMV:FYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2367 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from 1st Tr SMALL Ca/COM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
BMV:FYX opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. 1st Tr SMALL Ca/COM has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.
See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr SMALL Ca/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr SMALL Ca/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.