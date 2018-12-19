2,066 Shares in Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 33,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $30,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,375,221.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,449 shares of company stock worth $2,004,850. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

